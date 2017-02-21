Measure pushing environmental, air issues at new prison site is a nonstarter

A bill attempting to keep the public informed about air quality issues and environmental impact mitigation efforts at the site of the new Utah State Prison in northwest Salt Lake City could not get out of the starting gate Tuesday.

Sponsoring Sen. Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, said the sole purpose of SB217 was transparency to help the community keep abreast of construction activities that some have worried could cause environmental and/or health problems as the long-dried bed of the old Great Salt Lake bed is disturbed and massive amounts of fill material are brought in.

"We're asking the Division of Air Quality (DAQ) to report on our air monitoring activities," Escamilla said. "The idea is that the communities are aware of what's happening."