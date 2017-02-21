Environmental groups want the governor to veto wood-burning bill

But an amendment in the Senate broadened the scope of the bill, making it pertain to not just a family cook out but also commercial operations.

That change has drawn ire from the environmental community.

"If this version stands, it means the DAQ will never be able to look at smoke from food," said Matt Pacenza, executive director of HEAL Utah. "It's really bad public policy for state legislators to tell state regulators, you're not even allowed to look at this part of the problem."

Bryce Bird, director of the state Division of Air Quality, said he and his office remain officially neutral on the bill. The DAQ hasn't considered regulating food-related emissions, commercial or otherwise, as a way to improve Utah's air quality, he said. But if in the future it did want to consider that option, he said, this bill would make that path difficult.

"It doesn't eliminate that as a strategy," he said, "but it would require legislative approval."

Bird said he doesn't believe the bill will cause any problems for existing regulations, but he added that he does have attorneys looking at the bill's language to determine if it might impact the permitting process for commercial smoking operations. Those businesses, he said, are now required to install pollution-control equipment. Their permits are currently the only regulations the division has in place related to the burning of solid fuels in food preparations.

Breathe Utah opposes the bill in its entirety, said Ashley Miller, program director for advocacy organization. Their main concern, she said, is that the bill could prevent the DAQ from regulating an entire classification of businesses.

"When so broadly categorized," she said, "it really just adds to a problem instead of adding to a solution for our air quality, which I feel like everybody should be focused on."

