Bill stripping party diversity requirements from state boards wins final passage

He also added that most are technical boards, and whether someone is Democrat or Republican does not matter.

Democrats in both houses complained loudly, but were outvoted.

Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City, was even called out of order in the Senate last week after arguing that HB11 removes a long-standing protection on political diversity within the state and further diminishes the voice of Utahns with minority opinions.

"I think the fact that the Outdoor Retailer [shows] are leaving is because there isn't dialogue," Dabakis said. "There is one perspective and one bloc and one view in too many places in state government…. This is bad government and it hurts a lot of people."

Sen. Lyle Hillyard, R-Logan, said Dabakis had impugned the integrity of the bill sponsor, and said he was offended, by Dabakis's assertions that the bill was about shoring up GOP power — not making the appointment process more effective.

Senate President Wayne Niederhauser paused to remind members to keep discussion focused on the specific merits of legislation.