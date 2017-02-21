Bill stripping party diversity requirements from state boards wins final passage

Over the loud protests of Democrats, the Republican supermajority in the Legislature gave final approval Tuesday to a bill that removes the requirement to have at least some Democrats on several dozen state boards and commissions.
The House voted 44-31 to approve Senate amendments to HB11, and sent it to Gov. Gary Herbert for his signature or veto.
Bill sponsor, Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, said he pushed it because the governor's office says it has difficulty finding enough people to fill positions on hundreds of boards, and said eliminating the requirement to find required qualified Democrats on many could help.