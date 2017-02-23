With the Pentagon on the telephone, BYU president held his ground on the Honor Code

Before discussing moving Air Force ROTC commanders off the Brigham Young University campus, Air Force representatives wanted to ask BYU's president one more time whether the school's policy on the Honor Code had changed.

No, answered BYU President Kevin Worthen in a Dec. 15 conference call that was the result of a decision by an Air Force colonel five months earlier to not sign the Honor Code.

BYU Academic Vice President Brent Webb, according to minutes of the call quoting him, added that modifying the Honor Code "would fundamentally change who we are as a university."