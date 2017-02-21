Woman held against her will in Utah County, police say

A 41-year-old man held an 18-year-old woman against her will overnight in his West Mountain home.

The woman had been dropped off at the home Monday night to "pick up property," said Utah County Lt. Yvette Rice.

When she didn't return home the next morning, a friend who had been texting her the night before became concerned and sent her another message to ask if she was OK, said Rice, and the 18-year-old replied that she needed help.

Police arrested the man and are still investigating.

The woman suffered injuries that police do not believe are life-threatening.

