Swallow jury told to follow the money and the gold coins and the burner phones and ...

The St. George businessman told Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills he was following the advice of his lawyers who had unsuccessfully tried to negotiate an immunity deal with the U.S. Justice Department over the past week to protect him from potential prosecution.

With that, Hruby-Mills sent Johnson, who is already serving an 11-year prison term after a 2016 conviction in a federal bank-fraud-related case, back to jail to serve the 30-day sentence for contempt she imposed last week.

Late Tuesday, however, prosecutors filed a motion seeking Johnson's transport back to court Wednesday.

"Maybe during the night he will change his mind," Deputy Salt Lake County District Attorney Chou Chou Collins told the judge. "I'm optimistic."

Four of the 13 charges Swallow faces are tied to Johnson or his associates. Swallow has pleaded not guilty to all counts. If convicted, he could face 30 years in prison.

Without Johnson, prosecutors have sought to get testimony about his interactions with Swallow from others called to the stand.

That group included Cort Walker, a former director for the payday-loan company Check City, who said he met Johnson during a 2010 confab set up between the online marketer and Check City's owner, the late Richard Rawle.

According to Walker, Johnson was seeking help in thwarting a Federal Trade Commission investigation of his company and had been referred to Rawle.

It was after the meeting, Walker said, that Rawle launched RMR Consulting and set up a bank account, information sent to Johnson in anticipation of payment.

Johnson has told investigators that Swallow introduced him to Rawle, whose connections to then-Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., might help shut down the FTC probe.

Johnson has said Rawle was paid $250,000 for his assistance — although it didn't stop the FTC. Just $50,000 came from Johnson; the rest was from an employee of Johnson's I Works company.

In at least one conversation — with former Utah Attorney General Mark Shurtleff — Johnson painted the money paid to Rawle as an attempt to bribe Reid. Shurtleff took that information to the FBI in 2012, although no one has been prosecuted for attempting to bribe the former Senate majority leader.

Swallow has previously characterized the effort as lobbying.

Rawle paid $23,500 from Johnson's funds to Swallow, prosecutors contend, allegedly for consulting work the former Utah attorney general did on a Nevada limestone-plant project.

The money went to Swallow's P-Solutions consulting company account on the same day Rawle set up his RMR business, prosecutors say. The transactions were detailed for the jury in testimony Tuesday from a forensic accountant with the FBI. The accountant also noted that Swallow was originally listed as the registered agent and principal of P-Solutions but later replaced his own name on company documents with his wife's.