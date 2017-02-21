Man critically injured, dog dies in Salt Lake City house fire

A man was critically injured during a Tuesday fire at a home near 1440 South and 500 East in Salt Lake City.

The man was taken to University Hospital with "pretty bad smoke inhalation," said fire department spokeswoman Audra Sorensen.

She said the man's dog didn't survive the incident.

Fire crews responded to the fire at about 1:25 p.m. The blaze was put out in about 10 minutes, Sorensen said, adding that about 30 firefighters responded.

