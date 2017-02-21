Boy who died in Utah snowmobiling accident identified

A 12-year-old boy who died Monday after being hit by a snowmobile in the Mill Hollow Reservoir area of Wasatch County has been identified as a Salt Lake County resident.

The boy, Jaxon Lewis, was riding a snowmobile across a ridge line when an adult family member heading perpendicular up the hillside, and unaware of the boy's location, struck the boy's snowmobile in a broadside collision, the Utah Division of Parks and Recreation reported Tuesday.

The boy was wearing a helmet, but still suffered significant head trauma.

Family members and other area snowmobilers began performing CPR on the boy, and called emergency responders at 12:22 p.m. A medical helicopter transported him to Primary Children's Hospital.