Boy who died in Utah snowmobiling accident identified

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago

A 12-year-old boy who died Monday after being hit by a snowmobile in the Mill Hollow Reservoir area of Wasatch County has been identified as a Salt Lake County resident.

The boy, Jaxon Lewis, was riding a snowmobile across a ridge line when an adult family member heading perpendicular up the hillside, and unaware of the boy's location, struck the boy's snowmobile in a broadside collision, the Utah Division of Parks and Recreation reported Tuesday.

The boy was wearing a helmet, but still suffered significant head trauma.

Family members and other area snowmobilers began performing CPR on the boy, and called emergency responders at 12:22 p.m. A medical helicopter transported him to Primary Children's Hospital.

He was pronounced dead at 2:52 p.m. Monday.

A news release from State Parks and Recreation said the division "wishes to extend our condolences to the family and all those affected in this tragedy. We would also like to remind everyone that safety should be a priority when recreating outdoors.

The group riding in the area of Duchesne Ridge and Campbell Hollow about 6 miles south of Highway 35, east of Heber City.

 

