Prosecutors not seeking death penalty for Utah man accused of killing mother, brother

First Published      Updated 1 hour ago
Prosecutors have decided not to seek the death penalty for a 25-year-old Emery County man accused of killing his mother and brother last year.

Seth Gordon Peterson, of Ferron, is charged in 7th District Court with two counts of aggravated murder for the Nov. 2 shooting deaths of 45-year-old Susan Peterson and 23-year-old James Peterson at a remote ranch in Carbon County.

The defendant also is charged with attempted aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and failure to stop at the command of police.

During a hearing last week, Carbon County prosecutors told Judge George Harmond they will not to seek the death penalty. At the same hearing, defense attorney Rudy Bautista said he "believes that the defendant is competent to proceed," according to the court docket.

A preliminary hearing is set for April 26 in Price. At that time, prosecutors will present evidence to the judge, who will decide if there is probable cause to order Peterson to stand trial.

On Nov. 2, Seth Peterson's uncle saw his nephew point a rifle at Susan Peterson and heard a shot, he told police, according to court documents. After the shot was fired and Susan Peterson fell to the ground, the uncle said he heard Seth Peterson say, "I just shot my mom in the f---ing face," the documents state.

Shortly after that shooting, the uncle said he saw James Peterson drive towards his mother's body. Another gunshot was heard, the uncle told police, and he then saw Seth Peterson drive away in a truck that James Peterson had driven there, court documents state.

The truck owner told police that after the shootings, Seth Peterson drove up to him and said, "You have to help me hide two bodies," and pointed a rifle at the truck owner's chest.

The truck owner pulled the rifle away, court documents state, and Seth Peterson then got a crow bar and began hitting the other man with it. The assault continued until Seth Peterson got into the truck and left.

Deputies responded after someone called 911 reporting shots fired. The officers spotted Seth Peterson driving away from a farm about 7 miles west of Price, just off State Road 122. Seth Peterson led them on a lengthy pursuit that ended after he crashed the vehicle, court documents state.

Officials have not revealed a motive for the killings.

The defendant is being held without bail at the Carbon County jail.

