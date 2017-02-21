Proposed changes to school turnaround programs would be less reliant on grades

"We do need to make sure we're aligning the bill to the dollars we have," Millner said. "This allows us to be able to do that."

Currently, the worst-performing 3 percent of Utah schools are identified as turnaround targets and given three years to improve their school grade. But Utah Board of Education staff underestimated the number of schools that would exit the bottom 3 percent after one year and awarded roughly two years-worth of funding to the first batch of turnaround consultants.

With the second round of turnaround schools being added to the program, private contractors required under the law can not be hired at the same pay rates, and corresponding service levels, as the initial year.

Millner alluded to the draw-down in services Tuesday, saying her bill would direct the Utah Board of Education to select "facilitators," who would identify the precise factors contributing to school failure, followed by "specialists" who would work with schools exclusively in those areas of weakness.

"We would develop a plan for our low-performing schools that would help them address the root causes of their low performance," she said.

Sen. Howard Stephenson, R-Draper, said that type of "root cause analysis" is important to invest in strategies that will have the greatest benefit.

He said there is also a need to get beyond the reasoning that low performance correlates with socio-economic factors that cannot be overcome.

"We've seen that there are schools that, no matter what condition the students come from, are successful," Stephenson said.

The Senate Education Committee voted unanimously in favor of SB234, which will now go before the full Senate for consideration.

Millner is also sponsoring legislation that would update Utah's school grading program, which turnaround is based on, to remove the distribution curve for school grades and to place greater emphasis on year-to-year growth in student performance and metrics beyond standardized testing.

