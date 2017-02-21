Two teens to be charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting Cache County girl in the head

Logan • A 14-year-old girl found injured in an empty Smithfield canal on Friday suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police revealed during a Tuesday news conference.

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with the episode, police said.

Cache County Attorney James Swink said each of the juveniles would be charged with one count of aggravated attempted murder, one count of aggravated robbery and four counts of obstructing justice.

Swink said the charges will be filed in juvenile court, but his office would seek to have the case moved to adult court.

People who knew the girl and were looking for her, found her in a dry canal east of Sky View High School in Smithfield about 12:45 a.m. on Friday.