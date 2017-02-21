Utah leaders acknowledge immigrants’ contribution to state’s economy

Utah politicians, business owners and community leaders said at the morning news conference — part of the New American Economy's national Day of Action — that the current immigration policy does not provide an efficient pathway to legal residency. New American Economy is an organization that brings together politicians and business leaders who support immigration reforms that will help create jobs for Americans.

While everyone who spoke at the conference had "good reasons" to ask the government to work on reform, immigrant Jorge Fierro, owner of Rico Brands, said the best reason to focus on this issue is because "we're Americans; this is what America is based on."

He said money and power are becoming more important than the standards and principles on which the nation was built.

American citizens are forgetting that "we are all human beings," Fierro said, "and that we all have issues in the countries we have run away from or left."

State Rep. Mike Winder, R-West Valley City, said immigrants often come to the U.S. with skills and education, ready to contribute.

The immigrants that work in agriculture are "highly trained professionals" with unique skills, said Ron Gibson, an Ogden dairy farmer and president of the Utah Farm Bureau Federation Board of Directors. "It's not just, well, find another human and put him in that position," Gibson said.

"I expect our leaders to control the border," he added. "We need to protect our country, but we have to have a real, feasible way for that to happen."

Other speakers also acknowledged the need to protect the border and vet immigrants, but said they hoped that President Donald Trump's promised wall on the nation's southern border would include — as Trump put it — "a big, beautiful door" to connect the nations.

Melva Sine, president and CEO of the Utah Restaurant Association, said she would like to see a revolving door, representing a good working relationship between the U.S. and Mexico.

A lot of immigrants are good people who came here legally, but who lack the experience or resources to renew documentation, Sine said.

Though people in the U.S. might see keeping out immigrants as a safety measure, Fierro said, it could also be a safety concern. It affects "how the world sees us," he said.

"We are sometimes in danger by closing the doors," Fierro said. "By making immigrants the enemy, it's not going to solve any problems."

Many politicians and community leaders at the event mentioned family ties to immigrants and how the issue has personally affected them.

Jake Harward, who owns a farm in Utah, says he employs about 40 workers seasonally to plant and harvest the crops he sells each summer, and even though he posts the jobs in four different states, he has only had a handful of applicants from the U.S. in the last 10 years.