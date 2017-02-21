Bill advances to study, prevent homelessness among children

Lawmakers advanced a bill Tuesday to look at the causes of homeless for children, and to study how best to address it.

The House Economic Development and Workforce Services Committee unanimously endorsed HB283, and sent it to the full House for consideration.

Its sponsor, Rep. Robert Spendlove, R-Sandy, said it would ask a current state task force studying intergenerational poverty also to address homelessness among children. The bill also would allow using current cash assistance programs for the poor specifically to avoid homelessness for children.

Spendlove said more than 600 children in the state are currently homeless, and perhaps 3,000 a year experience some homelessness. He said such children are twice as likely to have learning disabilities, and three times as likely to have emotional disturbances.