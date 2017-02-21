S. Utah trio arrested in deaths of 3 horses, near-starvation of fourth

Two men and woman were arrested after three horses were found dead and a fourth near starvation on a southwestern Utah ranch.

The three — males ages 34 and 69, and a 43-year-old woman — were booked into the Washington County jail Sunday afternoon on suspicion of multiple third-degree felony counts of aggravated negligent animal cruelty and misdemeanor improper disposal of a dead animal.

As of Tuesday, the woman had been released pending court proceedings but the men remained in custody in lieu of $16,000 bond each, jail records showed.

The trio reportedly were arrested by Washington County sheriff's deputies investigating a Feb. 12 report of a dead horse on the ranch, located near New Harmony. Initially, the suspects were told to dispose of the carcass and deputies left.