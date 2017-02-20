Boy dies after being run over while snowmobiling in Wasatch County

A 12-year-old boy died Monday after authorities say he was run over while snowmobiling in Wasatch County mountains.

Lt. Eric Stucki, of Utah State Parks, said the boy was in a group of snowmobilers riding around Duchesne Ridge and Campbell Hollow about 6 miles south of Highway 35, east of Heber City.

The boy was wearing a helmet, Stucki said, and was struck after he was just below a ridge that others in his group were cresting.

"There were sleds coming up; they didn't realize he was in the wrong place at the wrong time, and they wouldn't be able to see him," Stucki said. "He definitely was run over with that snowmobile."