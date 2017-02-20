Quantcast
Boy dies after being run over while snowmobiling in Wasatch County

A 12-year-old boy died Monday after authorities say he was run over while snowmobiling in Wasatch County mountains.

Lt. Eric Stucki, of Utah State Parks, said the boy was in a group of snowmobilers riding around Duchesne Ridge and Campbell Hollow about 6 miles south of Highway 35, east of Heber City.

The boy was wearing a helmet, Stucki said, and was struck after he was just below a ridge that others in his group were cresting.

"There were sleds coming up; they didn't realize he was in the wrong place at the wrong time, and they wouldn't be able to see him," Stucki said. "He definitely was run over with that snowmobile."

Stucki said the boy was riding among a group of family and friends. He didn't know how many people were in the group or who struck the boy. Dispatch was called at 12:22 p.m. to report the incident.

Riders in the area gave the boy CPR while awaiting a medical helicopter, which transported him to Primary Children's Hospital. He died about 3 p.m.

