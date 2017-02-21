Students, advocates want Salt Lake City schools to push back against deportation raids

The resolution isn't intended as a criticism of current school district policy or actions, Dominguez said, but instead as a pre-emptive gesture of support and protection for undocumented students and their families.

"We're hoping that by having our communities come together and showing the board that there are people behind this resolution, it will encourage them to support this moving forward," she said.

School board President Heather Bennett said board members have not yet seen the resolution, but she is receptive to a conversation about student safety.

The school district has not been contacted by ICE representatives, she said, but administrators would insist on seeing a warrant before allowing immigration agents onto school property.

"We certainly embrace that philosophy," Bennett said. "You don't do that kind of enforcement in a school environment."

Bennett also said that schools do not collect information on the documentation status of students.

There are times when families are asked to provide a birth certificate to verify a child's age, Bennett said, such as during kindergarten enrollment. But no copies of birth certificates are kept by schools, she said, and individual student information is protected under state and federal laws, including the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).

"We would have birth dates of students as part of their student record, but under FERPA you have to have a clear reason for receiving that information," Bennett said. "Our current policy says we don't just give that out to any law enforcement or federal agency without a court order or a warrant."

Last year, the school district and Salt Lake City Police Department settled a lawsuit stemming from a 2010 roundup of West High School students who were questioned regarding gang affiliation.

Terms of the settlement included an end to police "gang sweeps" and the reformation of school district policies regarding the treatment and discipline of students of color.

West High School student Erica Acevedo said in a prepared statement that adopting the anti-deportation resolution would be an important show of support from school district administrators.

"I will feel safe at school knowing that we're not alone with this problem," Acevedo said. "The message is that teachers, administrators and staff have my back. They would not only support me, but all the students here at West."

Bennett said any formal action by the school board would likely occur at a future meeting, when consideration of a formal school district resolution could be listed as an agenda item. She said there is a number of other policy proposals regarding student privacy and safety that she is also interested in exploring with the board.

She said current policy likely covers the issues addressed by the Unidade Inmigrante resolution, such as the privacy of student records and ICE operations on school grounds.