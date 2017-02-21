Latest from the John Swallow corruption trial: Jeremy Johnson again refuses to testify

Just call it Groundhog Day.
Day nine of the John Swallow public corruption trial started Tuesday much like it did every day for the past week: Key witness Jeremy Johnson again refused to testify, throwing in a wrench into the plans of Salt Lake County prosecutors.
Johnson was found in contempt of court a week ago and ordered to spend 30 days jail after taking the stand and refusing to answer questions.
Already in federal prison following a conviction in a 2016 federal bank fraud case, Johnson wants an immunity deal that will protect him from future state or federal criminal charges.