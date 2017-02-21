Quantcast
Latest from the John Swallow corruption trial: Jeremy Johnson again refuses to testify

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 minute ago
Just call it Groundhog Day.

Day nine of the John Swallow public corruption trial started Tuesday much like it did every day for the past week: Key witness Jeremy Johnson again refused to testify, throwing in a wrench into the plans of Salt Lake County prosecutors.

Johnson was found in contempt of court a week ago and ordered to spend 30 days jail after taking the stand and refusing to answer questions.

Already in federal prison following a conviction in a 2016 federal bank fraud case, Johnson wants an immunity deal that will protect him from future state or federal criminal charges.

Prosecutors are willing to give the former St. George businessman a deal, but talks with the U.S. Department of Justice have so far been unsuccessful.

Four of the 13 counts Swallow is fighting are tied to testimony Johnson was expected to provide.

The latest from Day 9 of the trial:

9:05 a.m.

Jeremy Jonson's attorney Karra Porter told 3rd District Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills that the terms of an immunity deal are still unacceptable.

"We continue to advise Mr. Johnson not to testify," Porter said.

Johnson then told the judge: "I think I'll follow my attorney's advice, your honor."

Judge told Johnson, "If you have any change of heart, please notify your attorney."

The judge said Johnson — who will be returned to jail on last week's contempt of court finding — doesn't have to come back to court unless he does change his mind.

 

