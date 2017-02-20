‘Not My President’s Day’ rally brings out 200 protesters in Utah’s capital city

"People need fear to keep power," he said.

Brookings also asked the demonstrators not to turn their backs on Trump supporters.

"Poor white people have been hoodwinked, bamboozled and conned" by the president, who appears to be looking out for the rich and powerful, he said.

Breanna Reams held a sign that said, "Impeach."

"I think Donald Trump is doing real damage to this country," she said of the president's first month in office. "And we have to get him out of office as soon as possible."

Susan Silva drove to Salt Lake City from Woodland, Summit County, to protest for a number or reasons.

"I think our president is a liar," she said. "And it really upsets me when he goes after the press. I hope the free press will continue to do its job. I don't trust Trump to tell the truth."

Many in the crowd were angry, as well as fearful.

Tom King said Trump is a threat to the future of the country.

"I see that our federal republic of the United States of America is in danger," he said. "There is a clear and present danger to the structure and values of our nation."

Jazmine Ribe from Taylorsville, carried a hand-made placard that said, "Early warning signs of fascism," and wore a red ball cap embroidered with, "Make Donald Drumpf Again." She explained that the president's forebears, from Germany, had Americanized the name.

She brought her eight-year-old son to the rally. "I'm showing him how to stand up against things you don't believe in," she said. "And how to stand up for things you do believe in."

One man paced around beyond the edge of the crowd, yelling, "Illegals are criminals." He got little notice from those gathered to protest Trump's stance on immigration. Among them was Emma Zevallos from Peru.

"I'm here [at the rally] because I'm an immigrant," she said. "I was undocumented, but I'm not any more."