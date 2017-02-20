Floodwaters recede in Box Elder County, but more wet weather looms

Box Elder County » As residents begin cleanup, more wet weather is on the horizon.

Floodwaters that poured into the yards and basements of up to 80 homes in Box Elder County over the weekend were receding Monday.

But Mark Millett, director of Box Elder County Emergency Services, stressed that any signs of relief likely will be short-lived.

Public-works crews were warily watching the skies as more rain and warm temperatures posed a risk for additional flooding through midweek.

"The weather ahead definitely has us worried," Millett said, noting that county officials likely will seek state and federal aid to offset an estimated $3.1 million in county flood-related costs.

A maddening combination of heavy winter snowfall, warm temperatures and steady rains caused the latest spell of flooding. In addition to "five to six dozen" homes affected in the Tremonton area, a mudslide came within feet of homes in the neighboring town of Garland on Sunday.