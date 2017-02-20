Box Elder County rain, snowmelt brings flooding

Floodwaters that poured into the basements of about a dozen homes in Tremonton over the weekend were receding Monday.

The Box Elder County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the northwestern Utah town of about 8,000 was making progress in pumping out the water, which had residents scampering on Sunday to erect sandbag barriers around their residences.

The flooding also closed down a section of Tremonton's Main Street, between 1000 and 2000 West, Sunday night until about 8 a.m. Monday, when it reopened, a dispatcher said.

Rapid snow melt and rain also triggered a small mudslide outside of Tremonton, near the community of Garland. While the debris came close to at least one residence, no homes were affected by that slide, officials said.