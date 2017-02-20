Shooting deaths: Preston police find four bodies in southeast Idaho home

Four people were found shot to death inside a home just north of the Utah-Idaho border late Sunday afternoon.

Police said officers found the bodies at 67 W. 200 South in Preston, Idaho, about 5 p.m., the Idaho State Journal reported.

Police confirmed they found the victims after receiving a report about the slayings, but they declined to release further details — including identities of the dead — due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

However, police did indicate they were not actively seeking suspects, and that "it does not appear there is any threat or danger to the public regarding this incident."