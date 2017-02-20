Preston police find four bodies in southeastern Idaho home

Crime » He killed children — ages 6-15 — in beds, then shot himself, police say.

A man and three children were found shot to death inside a home just north of the Utah-Idaho border late Sunday afternoon, in what police are calling a murder-suicide.

Officers were called to the home near 50 W. 200 South in Preston, Idaho, on Sunday evening after a friend discovered the bodies, Preston Police Chief Ken Geddes told KUTV 2News.

Geddes identified the victims as Corbin Hillaker, 15; Jessica Spillett, 6; and McCoy Spillett, 7.

Police believe they were all shot while asleep in their beds by Tate Spillett, 37, who was the father of Jessica and McCoy, and the stepfather of Corbin, according to 2News.