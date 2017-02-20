Quantcast
Murder-suicide: Preston police find four bodies in southeast Idaho home

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 52 minutes ago

A man and three children were found shot to death inside a home just north of the Utah-Idaho border late Sunday afternoon, in what police are calling a murder-suicide.

Officers were called to the home near 50 W. 200 South in Preston, Idaho, on Sunday evening after a friend discovered the bodies, Preston Police Chief Ken Geddes, told KUTV 2News.

Geddes identified the victims as Corbin Hillaker, 15, Jessica Spillett, 6, and McCoy Spillett, 7.

Police believe they were all shot while asleep in their beds by Tate Spillett, 37, who was the father of Jessica and McCoy, and the step-father of Corbin, according to 2News.

Tate Spillett also was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Geddes said. Police said Spillett used a semi-automatic rifle to kill the children and himself, 2News reported.

Spillett was in the process of a divorce with the children's mother, who was living in Illinois at the time of the deaths, 2News reported. She has since returned to Preston, Geddes told 2News.

Neighbors in the area told 2News there were no warning signs that anything was wrong at the home, or that would have predicted the man's actions.

A fundraising page on the YouCaring website (https://www.youcaring.com/summerlaytonspillett-761072) was seeking donations to help the children's mother, identified as Summer Layton Spillett of Preston, pay for funeral expenses.

 

