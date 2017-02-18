Woman, her newborn baby in critical condition after crash that killed Salt Lake City teens

The woman who was 34 weeks pregnant when she was involved in a head-on collision killed two teens near downtown Salt Lake City is in critical condition along with her baby, according to her family.

Amy Stevenson Wilson, 32, was on her way to the Salt Lake Temple when a sedan carrying three West High students traveling at high speed crossed over a barrier and struck her SUV.

Wilson gave birth at the hospital via emergency c-section, a man who said he's her brother wrote on a fundraising page for the woman.

Matthew Donald Stevenson said his sister lost a spleen and kidney and has a critical brain injury. The baby girl was born without a heartbeat and revived after receiving CPR for 11 minutes. The baby was in critical condition as of Saturday.