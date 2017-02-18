Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Arrest made in shooting death of 18-year-old in Magna

By AND | The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 4 minutes ago

Police have arrested one person suspected of shooting and killing an 18-year-old man late Thursday in Magna.

The suspect, according to a tweet sent Saturday by a Unified Police Department spokesperson, is even younger than the victim — 17 years old.

Shots were fired just before 11 p.m. Thursday outside a home near 3231 South and Julia Lane (8820 West), according to Unified police Lt. Brian Lohrke, and killed 18-year-old Tristen Mogadam.

A neighbor alerted the police to the shooting after hearing an argument outside the house and hearing gunshots, Lohrke said Friday.

Police believe Mogadam was shot outside of his home, but when officers arrived he had been moved inside. Medics treated him at the home, Lohrke said, but Mogadam died after being taken to a local hospital.

Lohrke said Mogadam and the shooter knew each other. A tweet from UPD on Saturday said the 17-year-old had been arrested and that detectives believed the shooting was over a "drug deal gone wrong." The suspect's name was not disclosed. There was no indication formal charges had been filed.

Detectives are still looking for accomplices, another tweet said.

ncarlisle@sltrib.com

jmiller@sltrib.com

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()