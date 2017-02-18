Man once suspected of murder pleads guilty in sex trafficking case

A man with a long criminal history in Utah was sentenced to prison Thursday after pleading guilty to starting a prostitution operation two months after his release from prison.
Todd Jeremy Rettenberger, 38, pleaded guilty and was sentenced Thursday to serve up to 15 years in prison on two human trafficking-related charges, according to the Utah Attorney General's Office.
Davis County prosecutors charged him in April with seven counts related to a two-woman prostitution ring he managed through the website backpage.com.
"The victims of this trafficker were teenage girls forced into prostitution against their will and compelled to stay in 'the life' by threats against their well-being and against their families," Attorney General Sean Reyes said in a written statement Saturday.