2 are suspected in case of girl found in northern Utah canal

Police have "taken into custody" two people suspected of being involved in the case of a 14-year-old girl who was found injured Friday in an empty Smithfield canal.

The Amalga teen had been reported missing about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Cache County Sheriff's Office. She had been communicating with her family during the day and was expected home from school at 4 p.m., but she did not arrive. Officers spent the night investigating but exhausted leads by about midnight, the release said.

People who knew the girl were looking for her, the release said, and found her in a dry canal east of Sky View High School in Smithfield about 12:45 a.m. She had "significant injuries" and was taken to a local hospital, then flew to a Salt Lake City area hospital for further treatment, the release said. There were no details about the girl's injuries.

On Saturday, the police department issued a new statement saying two males had been interviewed and were "taken into custody." The release did not provide the suspects' names or ages, nor did it specify if the pair had been arrested or formally charged.

Police Chief Travis Allen and Cache County Attorney James Swink will hold a press conference to discuss the case 10 a.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of the Historic Cache County Courthouse, 199 N. Main St. in Logan.

