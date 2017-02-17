Panel advances bill aimed at providing mechanism to enforce online sales tax payment

Last last month, state Sen. Wayne Harper canceled a hearing for a proposal to require merchants to report information to help the state collect online sales taxes amidst what he called "gross misinformation" from the bill's opponents.
On Friday, Harper, R-Taylorsville, brought a reworked bill, SB83, before the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee — another attempt to create a mechanism for enforcement of online sales taxes. His legislation includes a notification process that would inform citizens who were found to be in noncompliance of payment and would enforce penalties on sellers who failed to report the proper information.