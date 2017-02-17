Lawmaker says writer of viral ‘breadwinner’ letter didn’t read his equal pay bill

The backlash was swift and severe, prompting Green to resign his party post Friday after his letter was shared through social media, picked up by national news outlets, and rebuked by fellow Utah Republicans.

"I am shocked and appalled to learn how James Green feels about equal pay for women," Rep. Tim Quinn, R-Heber City, said in a prepared statement. "I don't know where this belief came from."

Anderegg said Friday he does not agree with Green's opinion. It is a different era, Anderegg said, in which traditional family structures don't always apply and in which many women, for various reasons, act as a primary or additional breadwinner.

"I think a person's performance is the true factor of how they should be compensated," he said. "Not their gender."

But beyond the difference in philosophy, Anderegg said Green's viral letter missed an important aspect of SB210 — it doesn't mandate that women be paid the same as men.

While Anderegg supports the principle of egalitarian pay, independent of gender, he said the debate over Utah's pay gap has relied too heavily on anecdotal information.

People on both sides of the issue use similar data to either identify a wage gap or dismiss the disparity as a myth, he said, making it difficult for lawmakers — and particularly Republicans — to step into the issue with the "heavy hand of government."

"Good data is going to drive the issue with my conservative colleagues," he said.

His bill is an attempt to reach consensus on the size, severity and causes of Utah's gender pay disparity. It calls for the launch of a study into Utah salaries and the creation of a pay index in order to inform future discussions on whether the problem exists and how big it is in the state.

"We need to have Utah numbers, Utah data and put the question to bed," Anderegg said. "Then we can address it."

Lavinia Taumoepeau-Latu, policy chair for the advocacy group Utah Women Unite, said the bill is "long overdue."

"If we're working the same job as a man, why should we get paid less?" she said. "We're coming out [of college] equal, but when we're going into the workforce we're basically being discriminated against for being a woman."

But Joanna Smith, Utah Women Unite's executive director, was mixed in her response to Andregg's bill.

She commended the senator for moving the equal pay issue forward, but was critical of the overall politics in Utah that require such tentative and incremental progress.

"I recognize the climate we're in," she said. "Baby steps are beautiful steps too."