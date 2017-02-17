Judge needs less than an hour to deny Jeremy Johnson’s release

Courts » He currently is embroiled in a dispute over his refusal to testify.

Attorneys for St. George businessman Jeremy Johnson on Friday asked a federal judge to release him from prison, pending the outcome of his appeal of his conviction and sentence.

U.S. District Judge David Nuffer, who presided over Johnson's trial last year and who sent him to prison, took 45 minutes to deny the motion.

Johnson has been imprisoned in California but is in Salt Lake City, embroiled in an ongoing dispute about his refusal to testify at the public-corruption trial of former Utah Attorney General John Swallow.

He has showed up in court for the past three days only to invoke his Fifth Amendment right despite offers of immunity. He is due back in court Tuesday.