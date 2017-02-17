Quantcast
80 Utah inmates are moved in light of alleged staff misconduct

The Utah Department of Corrections moved 80 state inmates from the Daggett County jail to the Utah State Prison on Friday in light of an investigation of alleged staff misconduct.

Several weeks ago, Daggett County Sheriff Jerry Jorgensen learned about "inappropriate behavior" of Daggett County employees and asked the Corrections Department to investigate, said news releases from the Daggett County Sheriff's Office and the department. Inmate safety is the "primary concern" of the Sheriff's Office and a "top priority" for the Corrections Department, the releases said, and both agencies take allegations seriously.

After learning of the allegations, the department took "immediate action to ensure the environment was safe" for inmates, its release said. On Feb. 3, corrections officials inspected the jail, interviewed inmates and directed the immediate transfer of three inmates out of the jail for their safety, the release said. "It is in the best interests of our staff and inmates to move them out of Daggett County so a thorough investigation can be conducted," corrections Executive Director Rollin Cook said in the release.

A recent decline in the inmate population at the prison and Central Utah Correctional Facility "freed up space" to house the transferred inmates.

"Through close monitoring of our jail contracts, we have confidence these allegations are isolated to one county," Cook said, noting that the investigation is ongoing and that Daggett County has been cooperative.

Once the investigation is concluded, officials will decide on future placement of inmates in Daggett County, the release said. Family members who have questions about their loved ones who were housed at the jail may contact the public information officer at 801-545-5536.

