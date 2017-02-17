80 Utah inmates are moved in light of alleged staff misconduct

The Utah Department of Corrections moved 80 state inmates from the Daggett County jail to the Utah State Prison on Friday in light of an investigation of alleged staff misconduct.

Several weeks ago, Daggett County Sheriff Jerry Jorgensen learned about "inappropriate behavior" of Daggett County employees and asked the Corrections Department to investigate, said news releases from the Daggett County Sheriff's Office and the department. Inmate safety is the "primary concern" of the Sheriff's Office and a "top priority" for the Corrections Department, the releases said, and both agencies take allegations seriously.

After learning of the allegations, the department took "immediate action to ensure the environment was safe" for inmates, its release said. On Feb. 3, corrections officials inspected the jail, interviewed inmates and directed the immediate transfer of three inmates out of the jail for their safety, the release said. "It is in the best interests of our staff and inmates to move them out of Daggett County so a thorough investigation can be conducted," corrections Executive Director Rollin Cook said in the release.