Legislature will have nearly $100 million more than expected for budget

The Legislature will have $88 million more than it had expected for next year's budget, leaders announced Friday based on new quarterly revenue estimates.

Some types of taxes were down, while other were up. That means some budget areas, such as transportation, will actually receive less than expected. Others, such as education will receive significantly more.

Overall, Sen. Jerry Stevenson, R-Layton, the Senate chairman of the Executive Appropriations Committee, said the Legislature overall will have $375 million more to spend in fiscal 2018 than it had for 2017.

"These numbers surprised me a lot," he said.

Rep. Dean Sanpei, R-Provo, the House chairman of Appropriations, said, the increases approaching "$100 million seems like a lot of money. But in a $15 billion budget, it's less than 1 percent. So we still have quite a bit of work to prioritize" spending requests for many times that amount.