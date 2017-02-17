Utah House dumps effort to restrict ‘noncompete’ agreements

After heavy lobbying by business groups, the Utah House soundly defeated an attempt to somewhat restrict "noncompete" clauses by employers — which ban employees from working for competitors after they leave jobs.
Representatives voted 22-49 Friday to kill HB89, sponsored by Rep. Brian Greene, R-Pleasant Grove.
Greene said he sought to end an abuse among some small high-tech companies in Utah where they persuade longtime employees to sign noncompete clauses, and then lay them off shortly afterward.
"It's a real abuse," Greene said.
His bill would have banned enforcement of noncompete clauses if they come after a worker is already employed, is given no extra compensation — such as a bonus or promotion — for signing the agreement, and is laid off within six months.