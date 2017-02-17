Utah House dumps effort to restrict ‘noncompete’ agreements

A business group formed this week to fight changes in noncompete laws — which last year were among the most contentious issues before the Legislature.

The Free Enterprise Utah coalition argued that the Legislature should hold off on any changes until a survey about noncompete clauses among Utah businesses is completed next week. Greene said he did not need a survey to show what he described is an abuse.

Several lawmakers said groups had been working in a good faith effort to study what may be needed with noncompete clauses, and urged waiting for the survey. Greene said he has not seen many good faith efforts, just "one attempt after another to undermine" his bill.

Last year, a bill seeking to ban noncompete clauses was turned on its head by business lobbying and ended up instead making clear that the clauses are allowed, albeit with restrictions.

That included limiting to one year the period that such clauses could require an employee not to work for a competitor after leaving a job. Also, if an employer tries to enforce a noncompete clause but loses the legal action, he or she could be held liable for the court costs.

That happened after some larger high-tech companies tried to eliminate non-compete clauses, saying that they make it hard to attract needed talent to the state, and that restrictions sometimes unfairly force fired workers out of their chosen careers.