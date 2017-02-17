Lawsuit: Courtroom video exonerates marshal who fatally shot Utah defendant on first day of trial

The description of events in the motion rebut an eyewitness account of the shooting, as well as that of the Angilau family's attorney, who was allowed to view the video, claiming the marshal kept firing at Angilau unnecessarily.

The motion, however, claims the marshal is entitled to qualified immunity from being sued because her "use of deadly force was constitutionally reasonable and no clearly established law was violated."

Angilau was shot during the first day of his racketeering trial — held at the then-newly opened federal courthouse.

Vaiola Mataele Tenifa, a former Tongan Crip Gang leader, was testifying about how the gang operated when Angilau jumped up from the defense table and ran at him.

The government's motion states, "Armed with a pen in hand, Angilau ran past the prosecutor at the podium and sprinted past the court reporter" toward Tenifa.

"Someone yelled out 'Whoa Whoa Whoa Whoa Whoa,' to Angilau ... [who] did not pause or stop," the motion states.

Angilau "charged" the witness stand, reaching it in less than 2 seconds.

"Despite his large size [an autopsy report listed him as 6-foot-2 and 253 pounds], Angilau catapulted over the witness stand, hands and arms first (and the arm with the pen raised in a striking motion), going airborne over and into the witness stand," the motion states.

The marshal — not named by any federal agency and identified in court documents as "Jane Doe" — "took position behind [Tenifa] ... and then drew a weapon," the motion states.

"While Angilau was airborne with his feet off the floor, he simultaneously swung his extended right hand up in a violent, aggressive manner at [Tenifa]," the motion states.

"Within one second of Angilau's body crossing over the threshold of the witness stand ... Doe, who was the law enforcement officer in closest proximity to Angilau, rapidly fired four successive shots at Angilau ... " the motions states.

"During Angilau's gymnastic feat, still images show Angilau's body turn in the air while shots were fired — his back to Doe and his front towards the judge at the bench to the left of the witness stand," the motion states. "All four shots were fired in approximately 1.116 seconds.

"No further shots were fired, none of the shots taken were fired while Angilau was passively laying faced down on the ground, and certainly none were while Doe was standing over him."

Tenifa, who had jumped up and back from the witness box, was not injured.

On the day of the shooting, a courtroom witness told The Tribune he thought he heard eight shots. He also said that after Angilau fell to the floor, the marshal kept firing.