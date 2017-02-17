Not a dissenting vote in House approval of rape-kits testing mandate

Testing of all rape kits would be mandatory under a bill that Friday passed the Utah House 69-0.

HB200 now goes to the Senate for further consideration.

Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, sponsored the bill, which would give Utah's law enforcement agencies 30 days to submit rape kits to the Utah Crime Lab, with testing required by a to-be-determined deadline.

It would also create a tracking system for rape kits and trauma-sensitivity training for Utah law enforcement. However, legislative analysts say it will cost $2.4 million a year to hire the necessary extra lab technicians.

The House vote comes after several rape victims testified in emotional hearings that they waited 10 years or more with their kits yet to be tested, and rapists prosecuted.