House votes to spend $350k on its own federalism refresher courses

The Utah House decided Friday that it could use refresher courses on federalism — the constitutional relationship between the states and the federal government — and approved spending $350,000 to develop the curriculum.

Critics complained the money could be better spent on public schools.

But the House voted 44-25 to pass HB207, and sent it to the Senate.

Rep. Ken Ivory, R-West Jordan, who regularly gives speeches at the Legislature about the Founding Fathers and how America has allowed the federal government to seize more control than intended by the U.S. Constitution, is sponsoring the bill. He also spends much of his time off Capitol Hill as a paid advocate for federalism and states rights.