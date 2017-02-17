House: Forget putting opinion questions on ballot — including on daylight saving time

The House killed a bill Friday to allow putting non-binding opinion questions on the ballot — an effort aimed mostly to allow a vote on dumping daylight saving time.

Instead, the House dumped HB78 on a 34-36 vote.

It's sponsor, Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, said daylight light saving time is debated every year, but nothing changes. He said allowing voters to express opinions on it in the 2018 election might finally give lawmakers ammunition to act.

But many lawmakers saw it as setting a precedent to punt to an opinion vote anytime they confront a tough issue.

Rep. Douglas Sagers, R-Tooele, said lawmakers are elected "to do a job. Taking this route is an abdication of our responsibility" to make decisions.