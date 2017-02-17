Police identify two West High students killed in Thursday car crash

Police have identified two West High School students who were killed Thursday in a downtown Salt Lake City car crash.

The students, 17-year-old Vidal Pacheco and 18-year-old Dylan Hernandez, were passengers in a northbound car driven by a third teen, which witnesses said appeared to be racing another car and traveling in excess of 70 mph on 300 West about 11:30 a.m., said Salt Lake City police Detective Cody Lougy.

The teens' car jumped a landscaped island near 700 North and collided head-on with an SUV driven by a pregnant woman, Lougy said. The 32-year-old woman was seven to eight months pregnant, police said. She and her baby were listed in serious condition at a hospital. The teenage driver also was in serious condition at a hospital.