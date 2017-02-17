Quantcast
Police identify two West High students killed in Thursday car crash

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 minute ago
Police have identified two West High School students who were killed Thursday in a downtown Salt Lake City car crash.

The students, 17-year-old Vidal Pacheco and 18-year-old Dylan Hernandez, were passengers in a northbound car driven by a third teen, which witnesses said appeared to be racing another car and traveling in excess of 70 mph on 300 West about 11:30 a.m., said Salt Lake City police Detective Cody Lougy.

The teens' car jumped a landscaped island near 700 North and collided head-on with an SUV driven by a pregnant woman, Lougy said. The 32-year-old woman was seven to eight months pregnant, police said. She and her baby were listed in serious condition at a hospital. The teenage driver also was in serious condition at a hospital.

Police said Friday they had located another vehicle believed to have been racing with the other car.

Pacheco and Hernandez had been best friends, students at a vigil Thursday night said. Classmates spoke about how trusting, helpful and joyful the two were, as well as how close they had been; they both loved cars.

West High officials sent a message to parents Thursday evening to let them know a crisis team, grief counselors and quiet spaces would be available to students at the school library on Friday.

mnoble@sltrib.com

Twitter: @mnoblenews

 

