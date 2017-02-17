Bill giving liquor agency a $1M safety net heads to final vote

The Utah Legislature is one floor vote away from allowing the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control hold on to some of its ever-growing revenue.

SB155 already cleared the Senate without an opposing vote, and on Friday was unanimously approved for House debate by the House Business and Labor Committee.

Current law requires DABC to return all of its annual profits to the state, with the liquor agency's operating budget set each year by the Legislature.

But SB155, sponsored by Sen. Karen Mayne, D-West Valley City, would allow DABC to retain $1 million for employee incentives, capital and equipment purchases and technology upgrades.