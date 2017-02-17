Former Swallow campaign aide decries ‘cruel’ search by agents

Cowley said she cooperated with investigators with the understanding that her identity would be protected. But, under cross-examination by Swallow's attorney Cara Tangaro, the witness started to cry as she described how her name ended up in search warrants and agents in riot gear showed up at her Capitol Hill condominium.

Officers roamed through her apartment and put her gun on the kitchen table. "It looked like each officer wanted to go over there and look at it and hold it." Cowley said they also pulled out her underwear and smirked.

"I was a strong woman and I didn't feel comfortable having all these strangers in my home," she said. "They were cruel in how they treated me that day, like a criminal."

Cowley told jurors that Swallow never promised campaign donors any favors. Rather, she said, he told them that contributions were not "fire insurance" or protection.

Her testimony began with questions about an August 2012 fundraiser hosted by Timothy and Jennifer Bell.

Swallow later made a call on the Bells' behalf to lobbyists for Bank of America, which was foreclosing on the couple's luxury home. Swallow's involvement with the Bells is part of the felony charge of receiving or soliciting a bribe.

The couple received a loan modification after Swallow's call, and Swallow allegedly told bank lobbyists that the state would withdraw its intervention in the Bells' lawsuit over the foreclosure.

Cowley said she didn't know the cost of the fundraiser, but guessed it was about $1,000, based on comparisons with other events. She said she never saw receipts for it, but thought the reported $25,000 tab was unreasonably high. She said there was talk about the actual value and amending the campaign-disclosure report because the high cost would raise red flags.

After conversations with Swallow and campaign consultant Jason Powers, Cowley testified, she called Timothy Bell to ask him to amend the campaign disclosure to $1,000.

Before the jury entered Friday morning, jailed St. George businessman Jeremy Johnson told 3rd District Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills that he intended to refuse — again — to testify. It marked the third straight day of Johnson invoking his Fifth Amendment right.

Johnson's lawyers have said he won't take the stand until he reaches an ironclad agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice that ensures his testimony won't be used against him for any new criminal investigations or prosecutions.

Salt Lake County prosecutors have offered Johnson immunity, but his attorneys fear it wouldn't shield him from federal actions. So far, efforts to negotiate a deal with the DOJ have been unsuccessful.

Johnson had been in the Salt Lake County jail since Wednesday after the judge found in him contempt. The judge suspended that 30-day sentence for three days Friday and said Johnson could be returned to the custody of the FBI — in a hotel. The arrangement will provide Johnson's attorneys with greater access to him while they continue to try to hammer out a deal with the feds.

Another Swallow lawyer, Scott C. Williams, told the judge the state should document any interaction Johnson has had — and will have — with his attorneys, FBI or prosecutors during the immunity negotiations. Williams argued the information should be considered discovery — evidence that could affect Johnson's eventual testimony — so Swallow should get it.