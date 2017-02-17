Panhandling ... er, pedestrian safety ... bill advances in Utah Senate

A move to outlaw panhandling at freeway ramps and along high-speed highways sped through its next-to-last vote on Friday.

The Senate Transportation Committee unanimously approved HB161, and sent it to the full Senate for final consideration. The House previously approved it 72-0.

Its sponsor, Rep. Steve Eliason, R-Sandy, said it takes a different approach than similar past laws that were struck down as unconstitutional — because of court decisions that said panhandling is a form of protected speech.

Eliason's bill focuses not on panhandling — it never specifically mentions that — but on pedestrian safety.

It prohibits a pedestrian and driver from exchanging money or property on freeways, highways and paved roads with a speed limit over 35 miles per hour.