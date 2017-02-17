Utah homeowner associations may be forced to allow solar panels

Lawmakers on Friday advanced a controversial bill to require, in most circumstances, homeowner associations (HOAs) to allow solar panels.

The Senate Transportation Committee voted unanimously to endorse SB154, and sent it to the full Senate for consideration.

Its sponsor, Sen. Lincoln Fillmore, R-South Jordan, said the bill is a significant compromise from previous efforts, and gives HOAs more power to potentially ban solar panels.

He said if an HOA already bans or restricts solar panels, those covenants would be grandfathered into law. However, if they are silent on solar, then they must allow them.

They may still impose restrictions — such as on colors, size and view of them from the street — as long as they do not hurt the efficiency of the panels by 5 percent or increase their costs unreasonably.