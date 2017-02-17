Additional charges filed after second student alleges he had sex with Utah County teacher

Both of the alleged victims were students at Landmark High School in Spanish Fork, where Lewis taught social studies and dance.

The most recent charging documents state the woman allegedly had sex with one of the 17-year-old boys in late December. The boy recently told investigators that Lewis picked him up in a truck on Dec. 28, and took him to a liquor store, where she bought whiskey. They then went to her Payson home and drank the liquor, according to a probable cause statement, until they were "very drunk." They had sex in the teacher's bedroom, the teenager told investigators.

Before their alleged sexual encounter, the boy said he communicated with his teacher through the messaging app Snapchat. The teen described their communications as "normal," according to the probable cause statement, until Lewis sent her a picture of herself drinking alcohol and a caption that read, "Let's party."

Lewis also is accused of giving the boy champagne and whiskey at some point in January. The amended charges, filed earlier this week, relate to this boy's account.

The initial charges relate to another 17-year-old boy, who told police that he had intercourse with Lewis in early January. He reported that he went to Lewis' home, according to court records, where she provided him with Hypnotik vodka. They began making out, he told police, and they eventually had sex in her bedroom.

The teen also showed police a cell phone recording of them making out before they had sex, according to charging documents.

Lewis is also accused of buying the boy beer from a convenience store on a separate occasion.

The woman was arrested in Jan. 24, and is currently being held in the Utah County jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail.

Judge Samuel McVey upped the woman's bail earlier this week after the amended charges were filed. During a bail hearing earlier this month, the judge told attorneys that the woman was a danger to society, according to the probable cause statement, and said "providing someone with alcohol is what sex offenders do" and was "grooming-type behavior."

The woman is expected in court again on Feb. 27.

Nebo School District officials have said that Lewis was placed on leave immediately after school officials learned of her arrest.

jmiller@sltrib.com