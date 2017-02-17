No explanation for why woman took Utah firetruck for joyride

Unified police officers believe they now know the identity of the woman who stole a firetruck in West Jordan on Thursday, but there's still one lingering question: Why did she do it?

The 29-year-old woman was arrested shortly after she allegedly took the idling firetruck from a Harmons parking lot near 4872 W. 6200 South at around 5 p.m., according to Unified police Lt. Brian Lohrke.

But she hasn't given police a reason for why she took it, according to law enforcement officials.

Police say that after the woman stole the firetruck in West Jordan, she drove it for about three miles before ditching it near 6200 South and 5600 West. Lohrke said police found the truck within 10 minutes, and the woman was found walking in a nearby neighborhood just minutes after that.