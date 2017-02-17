Police investigating after 18-year-old man is fatally shot in Magna

An 18-year-old man is dead after a late Thursday night shooting in Magna.

Shots were fired just before 11 p.m. outside a home near 3231 South and Julia Lane (8820 West), according to Unified police Lt. Brian Lohrke.

A neighbor alerted the police to the shooting after hearing an argument outside the house and hearing gunshots, Lohrke said Friday.

Police believe the victim was shot outside of his home, but when officers arrived, the man had been moved inside. Medics treated him at the home, Lohrke said, but the man died after being taken to a local hospital.

No arrests had been made as of Friday morning.