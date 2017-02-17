One dead, two injured in early morning Salt Lake City shooting

One man is dead and two others were wounded during an early Friday morning shooting in Salt Lake City.

Police were called to 1930 S. West Temple at around 5:30 a.m. on a report of shots fired, according to Detective Richard Chipping. When officers arrived, they found a 51-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound to the chest. A man and woman, both 35, were also grazed by bullets. The shooter, Chipping said, was not at the scene.

Police believe a white Cadillac was involved in the shooting. That vehicle came back to the scene of the shooting Friday morning, Chipping said, and the driver was detained for questioning.