A woman stole a firetruck in West Jordan and abandoned it down the street in Kearns, authorities say.

Firefighters saw a woman take the firetruck from the Harmons parking lot, 4872 W. 6200 South, said Unified police Lt. Brian Lohrke. The truck was found 10 minutes later near 6200 South and 5600 West, 3 miles down the street, said Lohrke.

Investigators are trying to determine who the woman is and how she stole the firetruck.

