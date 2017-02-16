Utah GOP leader to Congress members: Don’t hold town-hall meetings, they foster ‘violence’

Utah Republican Party Chairman James Evans urged the state's congressional members to skip or delay hosting town-hall meetings with residents after what he alleges was "intimidation and violence" at the one held by Rep. Jason Chaffetz last week.
Evans said "thuggish behavior" disrupted the meeting held at Brighton High School on Feb. 9. He also suggested there was a "concerted effort" by the Utah Democratic Party and Utah Indivisible, a local progressive resistance group, to stack the meeting with residents of the state who do not live in Chaffetz's district.
Both groups denied that was the case.