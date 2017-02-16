Utah GOP leader to Congress members: Don’t hold town-hall meetings, they foster ‘violence’

Peter Corroon, chairman of the Utah Democratic Party, said people were angry and upset at Chaffetz and had a right to be. He also said the party does not condone or encourage violence.

Courtney Marden, leader of Utah Indivisible, said "there is no merit" to Evans' claims.

Efforts to reach Chaffetz were not immediately successful.

Evans said until in-person town halls can be made more secure for representatives, elected leaders should consider holding them online.

Cottonwood Heights Police earlier told The Tribune that one person was ticketed for causing a public disturbance. Police Chief Robby Russo said a small group of people also attempted to find Chaffetz's car, but it was not at the school.

The Salt Lake Tribune, which attended the event, did not witness any acts of violence or threats of violence.

