Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Utah GOP leader to Congress members: Don’t hold town-hall meetings, they foster ‘violence’

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 minute ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (11)

Utah Republican Party Chairman James Evans urged the state's congressional members to skip or delay hosting town-hall meetings with residents after what he alleges was "intimidation and violence" at the one held by Rep. Jason Chaffetz last week.

Evans said "thuggish behavior" disrupted the meeting held at Brighton High School on Feb. 9. He also suggested there was a "concerted effort" by the Utah Democratic Party and Utah Indivisible, a local progressive resistance group, to stack the meeting with residents of the state who do not live in Chaffetz's district.

Both groups denied that was the case.

Peter Corroon, chairman of the Utah Democratic Party, said people were angry and upset at Chaffetz and had a right to be. He also said the party does not condone or encourage violence.

Courtney Marden, leader of Utah Indivisible, said "there is no merit" to Evans' claims.

Efforts to reach Chaffetz were not immediately successful.

Evans said until in-person town halls can be made more secure for representatives, elected leaders should consider holding them online.

Cottonwood Heights Police earlier told The Tribune that one person was ticketed for causing a public disturbance. Police Chief Robby Russo said a small group of people also attempted to find Chaffetz's car, but it was not at the school.

The Salt Lake Tribune, which attended the event, did not witness any acts of violence or threats of violence.

The newspaper will update this story.

ctanner@sltrib.com

Twitter: @CourtneyLTanner

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()