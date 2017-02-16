Senate committee supports lesser penalties for school truancy

Failing to send a child to school could earn a parent an infraction, down from a Class B misdemeanor, under a bill OK'd Thursday by a committee.

SB115 would lower the criminal penalty for truancy, a relatively rare but occasionally used tool to motivate school attendance, with subsequent offenses in a single school year rising to a Cass C misdemeanor.

Bill sponsor Sen. Jacob Anderegg, R-Lehi, said there is a need to remove the criminal element from compulsory education issues.

"Let's keep it out of the criminal court proceedings," he said.

Compulsory education has been a frequent topic among lawmakers in recent years, with bills aimed at lessening the criminal penalties for truancy or abolishing the requirement that children be sent to school.