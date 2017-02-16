Quantcast
Senate committee supports lesser penalties for school truancy

Failing to send a child to school could earn a parent an infraction, down from a Class B misdemeanor, under a bill OK'd Thursday by a committee.

SB115 would lower the criminal penalty for truancy, a relatively rare but occasionally used tool to motivate school attendance, with subsequent offenses in a single school year rising to a Cass C misdemeanor.

Bill sponsor Sen. Jacob Anderegg, R-Lehi, said there is a need to remove the criminal element from compulsory education issues.

"Let's keep it out of the criminal court proceedings," he said.

Compulsory education has been a frequent topic among lawmakers in recent years, with bills aimed at lessening the criminal penalties for truancy or abolishing the requirement that children be sent to school.

Sen. Howard Stephenson, R-Draper, said that in addition to the penalties for parents, lawmakers need to consider the existing punishment for children who are chronically absent from school.

"I know that [SB115] only applies to the parents," he said. "But I think we need to also look in the future at these kids who are put in lockup because they miss school."

The bill was approved by the Senate Education Committee in a unanimous vote and goes to the Senate for consideration.

