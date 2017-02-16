Quantcast
Police investigating BB gun pellets fired into Utah state legislator’s living room window

Police are investigating an incident in West Valley City where someone fired two pellets from a high-powered BB gun into the front window of a state legislator's home Thursday.

Karyn Winder, the wife of state Rep. Mike Winder, R-West Valley City, was home but in a different room about 11 a.m. when she heard two loud shots, the legislator said in an email.

The two shots sent glass flying into the living room, he said, but photos showed the pellets lodged in the window, which did not appear shattered. West Valley City police determined they were from a high-powered BB gun, Winder said.

"Juvenile mischief doesn't normally occur at 11 a.m. on a Thursday in February that's a school day," Winder wrote, "but it could have been kids on a joyride on their lunch break." Another possibility, he said, is that the family was targeted for political reasons. In addition to his position as a state legislator, Karyn Winder is a member of the Granite School Board.

The family has never experienced an incident like this before, Winder said, and is the sixth generation to live on the private Winder Lane, which leads to Winder Farms. The West Valley City Police Department is investigating the incident and has gathered all information available at this time, said spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku.

"There is no evidence to confirm any personal attack on the Winders at this time," Vainuku said. "There's nothing to indicate they were targeted." mnoble@sltrib.com

Twitter: @mnoblenews

 

