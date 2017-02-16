Police investigating BB gun pellets fired into Utah state legislator’s living room window

Police are investigating an incident in West Valley City where someone fired two pellets from a high-powered BB gun into the front window of a state legislator's home Thursday.

Karyn Winder, the wife of state Rep. Mike Winder, R-West Valley City, was home but in a different room about 11 a.m. when she heard two loud shots, the legislator said in an email.

The two shots sent glass flying into the living room, he said, but photos showed the pellets lodged in the window, which did not appear shattered. West Valley City police determined they were from a high-powered BB gun, Winder said.